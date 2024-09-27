Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: BJP and AJSU in alliance talks for poll-bound Jharkhand, meeting held at Amit Shah's Delhi residence

New Delhi: A key meeting was held at union home minister Amit Shah’s house this evening to stitch an alliance between BJP and All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) in poll-bound Jharkhand.
Apart from Sudesh Mahto of the AJSU, BJP leaders Himanta Biswa Sarma, the party’s incharge for the state, and union minister Shivraj Chouhan were present at the meeting.
While the BJP is keen on giving 6 seats to the alliance, the AJSU has demanded 10 seats in the 81-member assembly. Elections to the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly are scheduled to be held in November–December this year.
Earlier this week, in Ranchi, Sarma had spoken about the alliance. In a bid to win power in the state, the BJP is keen on stitching smaller alliances. Former JMM leader and former chief minister Champhai Soren had recently left the party to join the BJP, helping the BJP buoy its chances among the tribal belt.
A tight fight is in the offing with JMM chief and chief minister Hemant Soren announcing a loan waiver of Rs 2 lakh for farmers on Thursday. On Friday, his wife Kalpana Soren, who has had a gradual rise when Hemant was in the jail, also announced a grant for women of Rs 1,000 per month.
