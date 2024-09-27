Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: BJP and AJSU in alliance talks for poll-bound Jharkhand, meeting held at Amit Shah's Delhi residence

New Delhi: A key meeting was held at union home minister Amit Shah’s house this evening to stitch an alliance between BJP and All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) in poll-bound Jharkhand.

Apart from Sudesh Mahto of the AJSU, BJP leaders Himanta Biswa Sarma, the party’s incharge for the state, and union minister Shivraj Chouhan were present at the meeting.

While the BJP is keen on giving 6 seats to the alliance, the AJSU has demanded 10 seats in the 81-member assembly. Elections to the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly are scheduled to be held in November–December this year.