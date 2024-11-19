Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 | Candidates who won by the highest margin in 2019

Alamgir Alam of the Congress won the Jharkhand elections with the highest margin: 65,108. Veni Prasad Gupta of the BJP came second. While Alam fetched 1,28,218 votes, Gupta managed to add only 63,110 to his kitty.
Baharagora: Samir Kr. Mohanty
Samir Kr. Mohanty of the JMM won the Baharagora constituency with a margin of 60,565 votes, defeating Kunal Shadangi of the BJP, who fetched 45,452 votes.
Hazaribagh: Manish Jaiswal
Manish Jaiswal of the BJP won the Hazaribagh seat in the previous assembly elections with a margin of 51,812 votes. While he fetched 106,208 votes, his closest opponent, Dr Ramchandra Prasad of the Congress got 54,396 votes.
Majhgaon (ST): Niral Purty
Niral Purty of the JMM won with a margin of 67,750 votes in 2020, his nearest opponent being Bhupendra Pingua of the BJP.
While Pingua fetched 20,558 votes, Purty won with a comfortable margin of 47,192.
Potka (ST): Sanjib Sardar
Sanjib Sardar won the Potka (ST) constituency with a margin of 43,110 votes. While Sanjib managed to get 110,753 votes, Menka Sardar of the BJP gave him the closest fight with 67,643 votes.
Published 19 November 2024, 07:00 IST