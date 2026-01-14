Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Red Fort blast: Delhi court extends NIA custody of five accused till January 16

The remand paper said that such facts were revealed by some witnesses and by the technical analysis of the extracted data retrieved from the seized digital devices.
Last Updated : 14 January 2026, 11:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 January 2026, 11:41 IST
India NewsDelhiRed FortNIAblast

Follow us on :

Follow Us