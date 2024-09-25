Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 | Centre meted out injustice to state; saffron forces trying to grab power: Kalpana Soren

Without naming anyone, she noted the hypocrisy of those who "garland the statue of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar on one hand while uprooting their statues on the other." Soren alleged that her husband was imprisoned for five months as part of a conspiracy, which led to delays in the disbursement of funds under the Jharkhand Mukhyamantri Maiyan Samman Yojana, a financial assistance scheme for impoverished women.