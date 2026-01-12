<p>Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman all set to announce <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/union-budget-2026">Union Budget 2026</a> on February 1.<br></p><p>Prior to the Budget, the Economic Survey takes centre stage and provides country’s financial outlook. The Economic Survey is scheduled for presentation on January 29, 2026. It will provide essential insights into India’s economic health and sets the the stage for the government’s fiscal plans.</p>.<p><strong>What is the Economic Survey?</strong></p><p>An Economic Survey, in simple terms, is a survey that is conducted to review the financial developments of the country in the last fiscal year.</p><p>It also plays a great role in analysing different trends in various sectors of the economy like agriculture, industrial production, export, import infrastructure, among other things.</p><p>The survey can also have a look at other economic reforms that can have a great influence on the Budget.</p>.<p><strong>Who drafts the Economic Survey?</strong></p><p>While the Economic Survey is presented by the Union Finance Minister in the Parliament, it is not the minister who drafts the financial document.</p><p>Drafting of the document, rather, is left to the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) of India and their team.</p><p>Under the guidance and direction of the CEA, the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA)—which falls under the Ministry of Finance—prepares the Economic Survey.</p><p>Once the document is ready, it is presented to the Finance Minister for their signature, following which the Finance Secretary reviews the final draft of the document for final approval.</p><p>This time, the Economic Survey will be prepared under the supervision of CEA V Anantha Nageswaran.</p>