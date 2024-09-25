Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 | Hemant Soren withdrew my security vehicles, putting my life at risk: Ex-CM Champai Soren

Ranchi: Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren, who joined the BJP last month, on Wednesday accused the Hemant Soren government in the state of putting his life at risk by withdrawing all security vehicles assigned to him.

The former Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader alleged that withdrawing his security vehicles was a political conspiracy.

"The Jharkhand government withdrew all security vehicles assigned to me, putting my life at risk, under a political conspiracy. I am not afraid of this move. The people of Jharkhand would provide security to me," Champai Soren told PTI.