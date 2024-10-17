Home
Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 | Nominations for 43 constituencies to kick off on October 18

The nomination exercise, to continue till October 25, will start at 11 am and conclude at 3 pm.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 15:45 IST

Published 17 October 2024, 15:45 IST
