Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: The Naxal challenge to electoral process

According to 2021 Ministry of Home Affairs statistics, 16 out of 24 districts in Jharkhand were affected by Naxalism, a higher count than in Chhattisgarh, the most affected state.

However, in August 2024, the Ministry reported that Left Wing Extremism (LWE) violence had considerably declined, with Naxalism now limited to five districts: Giridih, Gumla, Latehar, Lohardaga, and West Singhbhum. Chaibasa remains one of the 12 most severely impacted districts nationwide.

DGP Anurag Gupta stated in August that Jharkhand police have addressed 95 per cent of the Naxalite problem, with the remaining challenges confined to a few forested areas.

During the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, voting occurred without any Maoist threats for the first time in a decade. Villages like Hesatu in the Budha Pahar region participated in elections for the first time in over 30 years, and significant voter turnout was reported across various naxal-hit areas.

As the elections draw near, Jharkhand has been allocated 100 companies of paramilitary forces, including CRPF, CISF, BSF, SSB, and ITBP, for deployment across all districts. The police have intensified their efforts, identifying 63 key Naxalite figures.

As per reports, the Jharkhand police claimed that they are adeptly prepared to ensure a smooth Assembly election, asserting that Naxal-related violence during elections is becoming a thing of the past.