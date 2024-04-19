BJP workers, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar block road in Siddapura protesting against death of party worker in Kodagu

Madikeri: With BJP expressing anguish over the death of a party worker after he was run over by a car during the campaign at Valnoor village in Kodagu district on Thursday late night, the district administration has clamped prohibitory orders in Siddapura village.

A large number of BJP workers had gathered at Siddapura on Friday and the situation had turned tense. As a precautionary measure, prohibitory order has been clamped.

Mysore-Kodagu BJP candidate Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar visited the house of deceased Ramappa and consoled the family members. With hundreds of party workers blocking the road as a mark of protest, the movement of vehicles were disrupted.

MLAs A S Ponnanna and Dr Mantar Gowda visited the spot and tried to convince the protesters. The protesters demanded compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the family of the deceased and all those who were in the vehicle which caused the accident should be arrested, they demanded.