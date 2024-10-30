DK Shivakumar drafts campaign ‘army’ for bypolls

<p>Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has deployed hundreds of Congress functionaries, including almost all of his Cabinet colleagues, for campaign duty at bypoll-bound Assembly segments of Shiggaon, Sandur and Channapatna.</p>.<p>Shivakumar, who is also the Karnataka Congress president, has formed a team of 182 functionaries for Shiggaon, 148 for Sandur and 316 for Channapatna for the campaign drill.</p>.<p>MLAs, MLCs and MPs have been drafted into campaign committees.</p>.Shiggaon bypoll: Azeempeer Khadri\nto withdraw nomination .<p>Leaders have been given zilla panchayat-wise and gram panchayat-wise campaign roles. </p>.<p>In a note, Shivakumar has asked his colleagues to stay put in their designated locations to ensure the party’s victory in the segments.</p>