DK Shivakumar drafts campaign ‘army’ for bypolls

Shivakumar, who is also the Karnataka Congress president, has formed a team of 182 functionaries for Shiggaon, 148 for Sandur and 316 for Channapatna for the campaign drill.
DHNS
Last Updated : 30 October 2024, 01:51 IST

Published 30 October 2024, 01:51 IST
