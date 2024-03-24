Eshwarappa sees BSY hand in Congress’ 'weak’ nominee for Shimoga LS seat

Shivamogga: Former deputy chief minister K S Eshwarappa has accused BJP Parliamentary Board member B S Yediyurappa of “managing Congress to field a weak candidate” in Shimoga Lok Sabha constituency.
The Congress has fielded Geetha Shivarajkumar while B Y Raghavendra is BJP candidate.
“Some Congress leaders called me saying a section of party workers are unhappy with their nominee. Yediyurappa has played a role in Congress selecting Geetha for Shimoga. He adopted similar tactics during Assembly polls to ensure easy victory for his son B Y Vijayendra. All such Congress workers have extended their support to me,” Eshwarappa claimed.
He asserted that he won’t withdraw from the electoral fray even if ‘Lord Brahma intervenes’.
Addressing a press meet here on Saturday, Eshwarappa said he would face the election under the name of ‘Rashtrabhaktara Balaga’. He said he has the support of a large number of ‘invisible’ voters who are against the candidates of both Congress and BJP. “Patriotic Muslims too have come out in my support,” he said.
He said PM Modi’s policy is ‘one ticket for one family’.
“I sought ticket for my son only after I retired from electoral politics. Therefore, I have questioned Yediyurappa’s dynasty politics.”
“It is being reported in some section of the media that I have decided to withdraw from the fray after BJP national president J P Nadda spoke to me.
“No one spoke with me and I am not ready for talks with anyone,” Eshwarappa said.
(Published 23 March 2024, 23:08 IST)