Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

BJP working president Nitin Nabin begins visits to poll-bound states

On Sunday, he will visit the Perur temple as well as the Marudhamalai temple, and then have breakfast at a party worker’s house.
Last Updated : 10 January 2026, 16:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 January 2026, 16:40 IST
India NewsBJPIndian Politicsnitin nabin

Follow us on :

Follow Us