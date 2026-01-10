<p>New Delhi: Taking charge of affairs quietly behind the scenes, the BJP’s new working president Nitin Nabin is making a round of visits to poll-going states soon after he assumed office. After visits to poll-going Assam, Nabin is now on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu, a state the BJP is keen to make inroads into. He is expected to visit Bengal soon after this. </p><p>Tamil Nadu being his third state visit after he took charge, sources in the BJP said that his first round of duties is to go to each poll-going state and take stock of affairs.</p><p>In his two-day visit to the Southern state on Saturday and Sunday, Nabin landed at Coimbatore to hold a meeting with professionals and then with Shakti Kendra in-charges in the region, followed by a meeting with the state core committee. </p>.BJP appoints Tushar Apte, co-accused in Badlapur sexual abuse case as councillor in Thane district.<p>On Sunday, he will visit the Perur temple as well as the Marudhamalai temple, and then have breakfast at a party worker’s house. He will hold a Pongal function at Vadavalli, and then meet Booth Presidents, Shakti Kendra incharges, Mandal Presidents and office-bearers of the Singanallur assembly segment. He will hold a meeting on VB G Ram G at Neelambur and then eat again at a karyakarta’s house. </p><p>In Tamil Nadu, the BJP is looking to ally with AIADMK once again to defeat the DMK-Congress combine. The furore over film certification for TVK chief and superstar Vijay’s film Jana Nayagan has turned political, putting the BJP at odds. </p><p>One of the crucial states for the BJP during this round of elections is Assam, where beloved singer Zubeen Garg’s death could have political ramifications in the upcoming polls. In his visit to the state, Nabin was appreciative of the quick action taken by the Himanta Biswa Sarma government — a chargesheet has been filed already. During his visit, Nabin held a meeting of the state executive as well as the state core committee. </p>