'If Amit Shah proves his statement, I will resign, will he?': CM Siddaramaiah on drought relief fund for Karnataka

Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah challenged that if Amit Shah proves his statement that Karnataka Government has delayed in submitting a memorandum for drought relief fund, he would resign. "If it is false, will he resign? Let him decide," CM Siddaramaiah challenged.

Speaking to media persons after his visit to Suttur Mutt in Mysuru on Wednesday along with Mysuru-Kodagu LS polls candidate M Lakshmana, Siddaramaiah said, "It was in October 2023, we submitted three memorandums seeking drought relief fund. Central team visited the State in October and submitted a report on October 20. I met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard on December 19 and the head of a high level committee related to drought relief fund Amit shah on December 20. Shah promised to hold a meeting in this regard on December 23. But they are yet to hold it. How can he lie so much as the Union Home Minister? What moral right has he got? It is a blatant lie," he charged.