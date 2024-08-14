Karnataka govt cut ties with SBI, PNB over financial frauds

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has decided to sever all its ties with India’s largest public sector lender State Bank of India (SBI) and the Punjab National Bank (PNB) over financial frauds that led to embezzlement of public money.

In a circular, the Finance Department has asked all departments, public enterprises, corporations, boards, local bodies and universities to withdraw all deposits or investments from the two banks. Also, they have been asked to close all their accounts in the two banks.

“Going forward, no deposits or investments should be made in these two banks,” Finance Secretary (Budget & Resources) PC Jaffer stated in the circular. He has sought a compliance report before September 20.