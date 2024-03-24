Never resorted to adjustment politics, says Vijayendra

Bengaluru: In a strong rebuttal to his critics within the party, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra on Saturday affirmed that neither he nor his father B S Yediyurappa indulged in adjustment politics or practised family politics.
After inaugurating the BJP media centre, Vijayendra said, “Everyone knows that I was an aspirant to contest from Varuna seat in the 2018 Assembly polls, but then the party high command wished otherwise. During the previous BJP government’s tenure, my name was cleared for the MLC post and again the party high command in Delhi rejected it. We never expressed any ill-feelings towards the party or the party high command,” he said.
The state BJP president said that the party high command is supreme and they take certain decisions that may not augur well with personal interests, like rejecting names for candidatures or while making appointments to certain key posts.
“I have not taken any decision, so far, without consulting the party high command. The decisions are made with the sole intention of strengthening the party and not to further the interests of any family or any individual,” the BJP president said.
“The BJP-JD(S) combine is positioned to win all the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies from the state due to the ever-growing popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Not only the party workers, the entire nation wants to see Modi retain power,” Vijayendra said.
(Published 23 March 2024, 22:55 IST)