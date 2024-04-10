PM Modi to hold road show in Mangaluru on April 14

Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada district BJP unit president Sathish Kumpala said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a road show in Mangaluru on April 14 at 5 pm.

Initially, it was planned to hold Vijaya Sankalpa Samavesha at Gold Finch City at Kuloor.

However, the convention has been cancelled and a road show will be organised in the city.