PM Modi to hold road show in Mangaluru on April 14

Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada district BJP unit president Sathish Kumpala said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a road show in Mangaluru on April 14 at 5 pm.
Initially, it was planned to hold Vijaya Sankalpa Samavesha at Gold Finch City at Kuloor.
However, the convention has been cancelled and a road show will be organised in the city.
The road show will cover nearly two kilometres from Narayana Guru Circle to Hampankatta passing through PVS – Navabharath Circle.
“In fact, the district BJP had made arrangement for the convention at Gold Finch City by holding chappara muhurtha on Wednesday. However, the state BJP had informed us that road show will be organised instead of the convention. The BJP will make all arrangements for the success of the road show. Party workers from Mangalore City South, Mangalore City North, Mangalore and Moodbidri will attend in large numbers. All the BJP MLAs from the district, party office-bearers will take part,” said Kumpala.
Further, he said BJP candidate Capt Brijesh Chowta has already completed one round of visit to all the assembly constituencies in the district. Women’s conventions are already held in four constituencies.
