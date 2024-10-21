Suresh says he is under pressure to contest from Channapatna

<p>Bengaluru: Former Bangalore Rural MP D K Suresh on Sunday said that he was under pressure from his party workers and leaders to contest from Channapatna seat, but will abide by the party high command and Congress president M Mallikarjun Kharge’s decision on the matter.</p>.<p>Along with Sandur and Shiggaon Assembly segments, Channapatna will go for bypolls on November 13.</p>.<p>The BJP-JD(S) alliance is yet to announce their candidate. Channapatna Assembly is part Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha seat, which was represented by Suresh since 2013 byelections and lost to BJP candidate Dr C N Manjunath in 2024 election, who is brother-in-law of Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy.</p>.Channapatna seat belongs to JD(S), it’s free to announce candidate: BSY.<p>Speaking to reporters, Suresh said that he will abide by the party’s decision, which will be finalised in two-three days, and the same was conveyed during a meeting of Channapattana leaders and workers, with Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar, held on Saturday.</p>.<p><strong>‘A humble worker’</strong></p>.<p>He added that he was not contesting the polls to remain in power, but always liked to remain as a humble worker of the party.</p>.<p>“Even when Channapatna workers and leaders insisted that I should contest, I have told them the same. I want to be amidst them and work for the party’s victory in the elections and strengthen the hands of Shivakumar,” he said and added, “Several JD(S) and BJP leaders have joined Congress in Channapatna. The party’s doors are open for all.”</p>.<p>Kumaraswamy should refrain from making statements against Congress government’s survival in the state.</p>.<p>“If he continues to do, Congress leaders are capable of replying to him. He will not remain as minister, since the union government will also collapse in the next six months,” he added.</p>