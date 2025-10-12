Menu
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | BJP, JD(U) to contest 101 seats each: Dharmendra Pradhan

While the nominations for the first phase of elections started on October 10, the BJP or any of the NDA allies are yet to announce tickets.
Last Updated : 12 October 2025, 12:56 IST
Published 12 October 2025, 12:56 IST
