Dissident BJP leader Sandeep Varier joins Congress ahead of Palakkad bypolls

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: In an embarrassment to the BJP in Kerala, dissident party leader Sandeep G Varier joined the Congress on Saturday.</p><p>The surprise move by Sandeep could become a setback to BJP's hopes in the November 20 bypoll for the Palakkad assembly seat in the southern state. </p><p>Sandeep said that he was feeling relieved for having exited from the 'camp of hatred' and taking membership in the 'shop of love'. He also alleged that BJP state president K Surendran was indulging in adjustment politics with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and he was targeted by the party leadership for resisting it. </p><p>Sandeep was a BJP state committee member and former spokesperson of the party. After he openly expressed his displeasure with the BJP leadership through a social media posts recently, even CPM senior leaders had welcomed him to the party. </p><p>Sandeep was received to the Congress by Kerala PCC president K Sudhakaran, opposition leader V D Satheesan, and AICC general secretary in charge of Kerala Deepa Dasmunshi at Palakkad. </p><p>BJP state president Surendran reacted that Sandeep's decision would not affect BJP in any way. He said that Sandeep joined Congress expecting "bigger seats".</p>