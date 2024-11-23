Kerala bypolls: Results endorse support to my govt, says Pinarayi Vijayan

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the victory of left front candidate at Chelakkara Assembly bypoll and better performance of left front in Palakkad further endorses people's support to his government.</p><p>He also alleged in a statement that the Congress won Palakkad with support of communal forces. The election results also shows that the BJP is unable to make any considerable influence in Kerala. </p>.Kerala bypolls: Agony for BJP, ecstasy for Congress, relief for CPI(M).<p>Vijayan also said that the left front received secular votes against all communal forces. </p><p>He also alleged in a statement that the Congress won Palakkad with support of communal forces. </p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/india/bypoll-election-results-2024-live-updates-here-priyanka-in-wayanad-must-win-battle-for-h-d-kumaraswamy-son-nikhil-in-channapatna-shiggaon-sandur-bharath-bommai-karnataka-news-bypolls-punjab-bjp-jds-congress-akhilesh-narendra-modi-yogi-west-bengal-uttar-pradesh-byelections-latest-trends-palakkad-assam-bihar-chhattisgarh-gujarat-kerala-madhya-pradesh-meghalaya-punjab-rajasthan-sikkim-uttar-pradesh-uttarakhand-3288065">Follow our bypoll results coverage here</a></p><p>The election results also shows that the BJP is unable to make any considerable influence in Kerala. </p><p>Vijayan also said that the left front received secular votes against all communal forces. </p>