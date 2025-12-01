Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Ranveer Singh draws flak for mimicking 'Daiva' from 'Kantara' in spite of Rishab Shetty's request to refrain at IFFI Goa

The video has now gone viral on the internet, with many calling it unnecessary and disrespectful.
Last Updated : 01 December 2025, 05:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 December 2025, 05:27 IST
Entertainment NewsKantaraRishab ShettyRanveer SinghTrendingKantara Chapter 1

Follow us on :

Follow Us