Ranveer Singh draws flak for mimicking 'Daiva' from 'Kantara' in spite of Rishab Shetty's request to refrain at IFFI Goa

<p>Bollywood livewire <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ranveer-singh">Ranveer Singh</a> was one of the esteemed celebrities to grace the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India in Goa. He joined Rajinikanth, Rishab Shetty, Dhanush, GV Prakash Kumar and other eminent personalities on the last day of the film festival. Known for his eccentric avatar, Ranveer looked dapper in a black bandhgala and lit up the event with his energetic behaviour on stage.</p><p>From grooving and saying dialogues to dancing, he was the cynosure of all eyes in the segment. While he grabbed everyone's attention with his tribute to Thalaivar Rajinikanth for his contributions towards cinema in the last 50 years, he also left many angry on the internet with his reaction towards Kantara.</p><p>As Ranveer Singh made his way to the stage, he warmly greeted the VIPs in the front row, including superstar Rajinikanth and politician L. Murugan. But when he approached Rishab Shetty, things took an unexpected turn. Ranveer mimicked a famous scene from Kantara. Despite Rishab's polite request to refrain, Ranveer went ahead and reenacted the scene, crossing his eyes and sticking out his tongue.</p>.The Kantara Phenomenon | Cinema, culture, and controversy.<p>On stage, Ranveer repeated the same while praising Rishab for his performance in Kantara: Chapter 1. He said, “I watched the film in theatres and Rishab, it was an outstanding performance. Especially when the female ghost (Pilichamundi Daiva) gets inside your body, that scene was amazing.” Ranveer then imitated the scene, which left Rishab laughing. “Anybody here want to see me in Kantara 3? Tell this guy,” he said while pointing towards Shetty.</p><p>The video has now gone viral on the internet with many calling it unnecessary and disrespectful.</p>.<p>“Ranveer Singh is literally mocking Daiva Chavundi's possession in Kantara. How low these movie stars can go for fame, money, with zero respect for sacred Tulunad Daivaradhane beliefs. Shame. Rishabh is enjoying that mimic? (sic),” a user wrote on X.</p><p>Another user said, “Ranveer should have just kept his mouth shut and not have said anything about Kantara, now people are mocking him for that uhhh he is costing the movie what it deserves.” Another said, “How can actors lack basic understanding? It is extremely disrespectful to refer to a Daiva as a ‘female ghost.’”</p><p>“Ghost? He should have been more careful — this is extremely tone-deaf,” a user posted.</p><p>A sect of users also criticised Rishab Shetty for laughing along. “Someone’s mocking something sacred right in front of him, and he doesn’t call it out,” said another user on social media.</p><p>Meanwhile, neither Ranveer Singh nor Rishab Shetty has offered any comment on the controversy so far.</p>