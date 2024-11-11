Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionskerala

Rahul Gandhi joins Wayanad bypoll campaign, vows to make it global tourism hub

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is the UDF candidate contesting in the bypoll.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 09:08 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 November 2024, 09:08 IST
India NewsKeralaRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsPriyanka Gandhi VadraElectionsWayanad

Follow us on :

Follow Us