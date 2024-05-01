Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Recall Value

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was in Maharashtra's Solapur where Congress has fielded Praniti Shinde, daughter of former Union Home Minister and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sushilkumar Shinde. Adityanath accused the UPA government in which Shinde was part of as one which coined the term Hindu terrorism. He said a family member of Shinde is fighting the polls this time and one should not forget that. It was Shinde who made the remark and he had to later apologise for it.