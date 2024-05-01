JOIN US
Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Recall Value

The UP CM Adityanath accused the UPA government in which Sushilkumar Shinde was part of as one which coined the term Hindu terrorism.
Last Updated 01 May 2024, 16:20 IST

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was in Maharashtra's Solapur where Congress has fielded Praniti Shinde, daughter of former Union Home Minister and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sushilkumar Shinde. Adityanath accused the UPA government in which Shinde was part of as one which coined the term Hindu terrorism. He said a family member of Shinde is fighting the polls this time and one should not forget that. It was Shinde who made the remark and he had to later apologise for it. 

BJPCongressMaharashtraYogi AdityanathLok Sabha Elections 2024

