'How low will they stoop?': Modi tears into I.N.D.I.A bloc over 'derogatory' language against women

“Those having such a vision, how can they keep your honour and respect? How low will they stoop? What an unfortunate situation for the country. I will do whatever I can to ensure your honour and respect,” PM Modi said.

Referring to his promise of continuing the free ration scheme to 80 crore people across the country beyond December, Modi said the Congress has announced that it would complain against him to the Election Commission on the issue.

“I will do everything to ensure the continuation of the free ration scheme to 80 crore people for the next five years. Let them (Congress) go to any court against me in the world,” he said.

Modi also said that his government was working on a policy under which electricity would be generated through solar power in every household. The surplus power left after domestic consumption will be purchased by the government and thus every citizen in the nation will become a power producer, he said.

The PM also said that during 10 years of BJP rule at the Centre, the Madhya Pradesh government’s state budget increased from Rs 80,000 crore to Rs 3 lakh crore and said that when Congress was in power at the Centre it would not allocate enough funds for the state.

BJP-governed Madhya Pradesh goes to polls in a single phase on November 17.

Earlier, Modi addressed a rally at Damoh town where he stressed that he would continue to fight against corruption despite abuses being hurled at him.