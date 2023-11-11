Madhya Pradesh Assembly election: Constituencies that voted out the BJP in 2018

As Madhya Pradesh prepares for assembly elections, we look at the constituencies that voted out the BJP in the 2018 election.
MP is set to vote on November 17 and votes will be counted on December 3.
The Indian National Congress emerged as the single largest party in the 2018 assembly elections as Kamal Nath became the chief minister of the state. However, a large number of Congress MLAs shifted allegiance to the BJP, which caused the government to collapse and Kamal Nath to resign.
As a result, Shivraj Singh Chouhan became the state's new chief minister and the BJP came to power.
Here we take a look at the constituencies that voted out the winning party, BJP in 2018 and voted for the party INC, which had a tight competition with BJP.
While almost all the above shown seats were bagged by Congress, the constituencies Bhind and Pathariya had BSP candidates as winners and Bijawar voted for the SP party candidate.
Four independent candidates won in the following constituencies: Bhagwanpura, Burhanpur, Susner and Waraseoni.
(Source: Election Commission of India)