JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsmadhya pradesh

Mohan Yadav sworn in as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister

BJP legislators Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla were sworn in as his deputies.
Last Updated 13 December 2023, 08:12 IST

Follow Us

Bhopal: Mohan Yadav, the BJP legislature party leader and MLA from Ujjain South, was sworn in as the new chief minister of Madhya Pradesh here on Wednesday.

The 58-year-old leader was administered the oath of office by Governor Mangubhai Patel at the Lal Parade Ground in state capital Bhopal.

BJP legislators Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla were sworn in as the deputy chief ministers by the governor.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda and Yadav's predecessor Shivraj Singh Chouhan were present at the event.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Union ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia were also present on the occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 13 December 2023, 08:12 IST)
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiMadhya PradeshAssembly Elections 2023Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023Mohan Yadav

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT