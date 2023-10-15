MP polls: BJP leans on welfare push, Modi's draw amid headwinds in Chambal-Gwalior region

However, one of the more frequent refrains is the need for 'badlav'. At Karah Dham, a famous shrine dedicated to a revered local saint, Gauri Shankar Sharma describes himself as a nationalist and says the BJP has done good work at the Centre and the state. The local prasad-seller then adds, "When one person or family becomes all-powerful in a village, then everybody has to bow to him. It is not good. There should be 'badlav'." A group of devotees drawn to the temple in Morena from different places complain of corruption and bureaucratic insensitivity to people.