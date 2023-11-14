Can Kamal trump 'kamal' in his backyard in Madhya Pradesh?

Senior BJP leader and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, addressing a press conference in Chhindwara recently, said, “I see Kamal Nathji's love for Hindu feelings, sometimes as Hanumanji's follower. It is good that some fellowships for worshipping have been held (here).' “But why are you (Nath) not speaking against the disrespect shown to Sanatan Dharma by your friends and ally Tamil Nadu chief minister's son and your party president Mallikarjun Kharge's son?' Prasad asked.