SP in touch with Congress for Madhya Pradesh tie-up, final call to be made: Surjewala

The Samajwadi Party is in touch with Kamal Nath for an electoral tie-up with the Congress in Madhya Pradesh but a final decision will be taken by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and leader Rahul Gandhi in consultation with the state leadership, Congress General Secretary and Madhya Pradesh in-charge Randeep Surjewala said on Monday.

Though not a major force in MP, the SP has some influence in districts bordering UP, especially in the Bundelkhand and Chambal belts. The negotiations in MP will also have an impact in Uttar Pradesh, where the SP is a major political force and Congress is a minor player in the state.

"The Congress is capable of fighting all the 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh on its own and we are doing that. There is no discussion (on any alliance so far). It is true that SP leaders are in touch with Kamal Nath. If there is any change in the situation, we will let you know," Surjewala told reporters here.