Ahead of Maharashtra polls, EC allots Prakash Ambedkar-led VBA party symbol

Mumbai: Ahead of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly polls, the Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) got a boost with the Election Commission of India allotting a common symbol for its candidates.
The ECI has allowed the VBA the symbol of ‘gas cylinder.’
“The Election Commission of India has allotted 'gas cylinder' to Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi in all the Assembly constituencies of Maharashtra for the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections,” the VBA said in a post on X.
The five-year-old VBA intends to contest all the 288 seats in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.
The VBA had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
However, it has not won a single seat so far but has made its presence felt as it has damaged the prospects of several candidates.
Published 16 August 2024, 10:05 IST