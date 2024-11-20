Home
LIVE
Exit Polls LIVE | Voting continues in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, with turnout at 32.18% & 47.92% respectively as of 1 pm

Hello readers! Voting for the only phase of the Maharashtra elections and phase 2 of the Jharkhand elections is set to conclude soon, with results just two days away. As such, exit polls for both states will likely arrive around 6 pm, or as soon as voting concludes. Stay tuned for the latest updates, only with DH.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 20 November 2024, 09:07 IST

Highlights
14:1320 Nov 2024

Exit polls to arrive as soon as voting concludes

14:1320 Nov 2024

Voting is underway in Maharashtra, with turnout at 32.18%

14:1320 Nov 2024

Voting is underway for phase 2 in Jharkhand, with turnout at 47.92% as of 1 PM

14:1320 Nov 2024

14:2220 Nov 2024

Assembly Elections 2024 | The Maharashtra Assembly polls will take place against the backdrop of a fractured political landscape in the western state where the Shiv Sena and NCP will be going up against the Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar factions, even as the BJP and Congress try to make their mark. Meanwhile, in Jharkhand, the JMM faces a new challenge after Hemant Soren's recent arrest and Champai, a longstanding party member, joining the BJP. The Haryana election resulted in a shock loss for Congress, which was looking to galvanize on the Lok Sabha poll performance, while J&K also saw the grand old party eventually stepping away from the cabinet, with Omar Abdullah's JKNC forming government. It remains to be seen if the upcoming polls help BJP cement its position further or provide a fillip to I.N.D.I.A. Check live updates and track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.

Published 20 November 2024, 09:07 IST
