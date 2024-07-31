BJP, Congress don't care for Dalits, adivasis, Muslims...but their votes: Prakash Ambedkar

While the BJP leads NDA (Maha Yuti), the Congress leads I.N.D.I.A bloc (Maha Vikas Aghadi).

The VBA had tried to work out an alliance with MVA for the Lok Sabha polls, but it could not materialise.

The comments assume significance in the wake of the Maratha reservation demand and inclusion of sage-soyare (blood relatives of the community members) under the OBC category, which is spearheaded by Manoj Jarange-Patil and the save OBC quota mission of Prof Laxman Hake.

“Why the Dalits, Adivasis, Muslims and OBCs not trust, both, the BJP and Congress? In his speech, Rahul Gandhi raised a concern that out of the 20 officers who prepared the Budget, there was only 1 OBC and 1 minority. This is true,” said Ambedkar.

However, he went on to add, “But why didn't Rahul Gandhi highlight how many Dalits, Adivasis, Muslims and OBCs officers prepared the Budget during the Congress' governments.”

Ambedkar asked Dalits, Adivasis, Muslims and OBCs not to fall for the Congress's fake love and noted that the Congress and BJP are the same.

Ambedkar, during his meetings, also targetted NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray.