Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Amit Shah asks Somanna to campaign in polls

<p>New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday asked Minister of State for Railway Minister V Somanna to actively participate in the campaign in Maharashtra assembly elections.</p><p>Somanna met Shah here and held discussion on various issues including by-polls in Karnataka.</p><p>Emerging out of the meeting, Somanna said, Shah asked him that all leaders from both BJP and JD(S) should work unitedly to the victory of NDA candidates in the three by-polls in Karnataka.</p><p>Somanna said Shah also told him to actively participate in Maharashtra assembly elections by attracting Lingayat communities voters mostly in areas bordering Karnataka.</p>