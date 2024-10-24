Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsmaharashtra

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Amit Shah asks Somanna to campaign in polls

Somanna met Shah here and held discussion on various issues including by-polls in Karnataka.
jith Athrady
Ajith Athrady
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 17:27 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 October 2024, 17:27 IST
India NewsAmit ShahIndian PoliticsMaharashtraV SomannaAssembly Elections 2024Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us