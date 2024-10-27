Home
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | BJP can’t win alone but will be single largest party post-polls: Fadnavis

'BJP alone cannot win the state but it is also true that we have the most seats and the highest voting percentage,' Fadnavis said.
PTI
Last Updated : 27 October 2024, 16:05 IST

Published 27 October 2024, 16:05 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsMaharashtraDevendra FadnavisMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

