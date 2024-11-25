Home
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Close contests saw 58 candidates losing despite securing 1 lakh plus votes

Among these candidates are prominent names, including former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan, and senior Congress leaders Balasaheb Thorat and Dhiraj Deshmukh among others, the ECI data shows.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 November 2024, 12:07 IST

