Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Complexities in seat sharing evident in poll-bound state

<p>Mumbai: From two simple coalitions of four parties to a complex coalition of six parties, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a> politics has changed significantly since 2019. </p><p>The seat sharing of BJP-led Maha Yuti (NDA) and Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (I.N.D.I.A.) has now become a long-drawn issue. </p><p>"Last minute negotiations are continuing," sources from both the camps told <em>DH</em> on Tuesday, a day after the Election Commission of India announced the poll schedule for Maharashtra and Jharkhand. </p><p>In 1990, the undivided Shiv Sena under the leadership of late Balasaheb Thackeray and the Maharashtra BJP spearheaded by Pramod Mahajan and Gopinath Munde had joined hands to contest the polls together, while the Congress and Sharad Pawar-led NCP came together after the 1999 polls, when the Lok Sabha and the Vidhan Sabha elections were held simultaneously. </p><p>Barring 2014, when both the Shiv Sena-BJP and the Congress-NCP alliances broke, they contested the polls as partners.</p><p>In June-July 2022, Eknath Shinde rebelled against Shiv Sena President and the then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and toppled the MVA government. Shinde, who became Chief Minister thereafter, now commands the Shiv Sena - represented by the bow-and arrow symbol - as its chief leader. Uddhav Thackeray now heads Shiv Sena (UBT), which holds the flaming torch symbol. </p><p>A year later in June-July 2023, Ajit Pawar staged a banner of revolt against his uncle and mentor Sharad Pawar and joined the Maha Yuti as Deputy Chief Minister. Ajit Pawar became the Deputy Chief Minister and now commands the NCP, represented by the iconic clock symbol. Sharad Pawar heads the NCP (SP) possessing the man-blowing-tutari symbol.</p><p>If one looks at the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, although the BJP-led NDA managed to retain power with Narendra Modi getting a third term as Prime Minister, the Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra won 30 seats, while the Maha Yuti could only manage 17. One seat was won by a Congress rebel who had extended support to the grand old party. </p><p>Of the 17 seats of NDA, BJP won 9 contesting 28, Shiv Sena won 7 after contesting in 15, and NCP won 1 contesting 4.</p><p>Of the 30 seats of MVA, Congress got 13 seats after contesting 27 seats, Shiv Sena (UBT) 9 (21) and NCP (SP) 8 (10). The MVA has support of one Independent, who was a Congress rebel.</p>