Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsmaharashtra

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Ex-BJP leader Harshvardhan Patil joins NCP (SP)

The former MLA said his supporters wanted him to contest the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections from Indapur seat (in Pune district), which he had earlier represented.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 October 2024, 09:08 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 October 2024, 09:08 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsMaharashtraNCP (SP)Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us