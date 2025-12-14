Menu
National puppetry festival in Mysuru from December 16 to 21

According to a press note, the festival aims to celebrate, revive, and promote the diverse heritage of Indian puppetry through performances, workshops, and scholarly engagement.
Last Updated : 14 December 2025, 09:11 IST
Published 14 December 2025, 09:11 IST
