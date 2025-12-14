<p>Mysuru: The Indian Institute of Educational Theatre (IIET), Mysuru, is hosting the National Puppetry Festival – Mysore 2025, in collaboration with Astikya Foundation, from December 16 to 21 at Hardwicke School, on JLB Road, Mysuru.</p><p>According to a press note, the festival aims to celebrate, revive, and promote the diverse heritage of Indian puppetry through performances, workshops, and scholarly engagement.</p><p>“The festival will open with a Puppet Workshop on December 16 at 11 am, with the Inauguration by G K Jayaram, founder–managing director of ILID, Bengaluru, and production and puppet designer Shashidhar Adapa. The workshop will be held till December 20, with a valedictory session at 4 pm, graced by Monnanda Appaiah, managing director, Wienerberger India,” the press note states.</p><p>The National Puppetry Festival will be inaugurated on December 19 at 6 pm by K M Gayatri, Director, Department of Kannada and Culture, Bengaluru. Theatre persons Indira Nair and Rameshwari Varma will be present.</p>.Karnataka: Boost to Mysore Paper Mills as Environment ministry classifies plantation as forestry activity.<p>Participating troupes include Burdwan The Puppeteers, West Bengal; Talking Turtles Storytellers, Hyderabad; Rangaputhali Puppeteers, Bengaluru; Sanchari Theatre, Bengaluru; Gagan and Team, Bengaluru; and Pyooppatree, Kerala.</p><p>This initiative introduces children to the creative world of puppetry and includes participation by students of Hardwick School, Arivu Vidya Samsthe (Lingambudhi Palya), Pramati Hillview Academy, Phoenix International Academy, Vidyavardhaka Sangha, Morarji Desai Residential School (Doddahundi), Vanitha Sadana, Hari Vidyalaya (Bogadi), and Bachpan Play School.</p><p>The festival will conclude on December 21, at 6 pm, with industrialist R Guru as guest during the valedictory ceremony. For details, contact 98456 05012 or email to indiantheatrefoundation@gmail.com</p>