Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Give us a bigger mandate, will double 'Ladki Bahin' dole to Rs 3,000: Eknath Shinde

Speaking at a public event in Paranda tehsil in Dharashiv district, Shinde said, "We started the Ladki Bahin scheme, offering Rs 1,500 to eligible women every month. If you increase our strength, we will raise the monthly amount to Rs 2,000. If you give a bigger mandate, we will increase it to Rs 3,000. We will not hesitate to take up this amount further." "The opposition criticises us, saying the state government would later close the scheme citing empty coffers. But they should not forget that the state exchequer is for people," he said.