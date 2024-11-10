Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Here's what the BJP promises in its Sankalp Patra

Ladki Bahin Yojana: Rs 2,100 monthly financial assistance for women; Rs 25,200 per year
Loan waiver for farmers; Samman Nichi increased from Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000; 20 per cent price alignment on MSP
Food security and 'pakka' houses for poor families
Increase in Old Age Pension from Rs 21,500 to Rs 82,100
Relief from inflation; price stabilisation for essential items
10 lakh students to get Rs 10,000 monthly stipend and 25 lakh new job opportunities
45,000 villages to get farm track roads
Anganwadi and ASHA workers to get Rs 15,000 honorarium and insurance coverage
30% reduction in electricity bills; lighting up homes with solar and renewable energy
Maharashtra will be made $1 trillion economy by 2028
Vision Maharashtra 2029 to be presented within 100 days of forming the government
Maharashtra to be made the capital of Fintech and Al; Nagpur, Pune, and Nashik to be made aerospace hubs
Rebate to farmers on SGST on purchase of fertilisers; farmers to get Rs 76,000 per quintal as Minimum Price for Soybean
By 2027, 50 lakh Lakhpati Didis will be created to establish industrial cluster for every 500 SHGs with Rs 21,000 crore revolving fund
Free ration for low-income families under Akshay Anna Yojana
'MAHARATHI-ATL Yojana' to be introduced
Skill Census will be conducted to analyse the skill gaps based on industry need
'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Akanksha Kendra' will be established in every district of Maharashtra; 10 lakh new entrepreneurs to be created
Rs 15 lakh interest-free loans for SC, ST and OBC entrepreneurs
Reimbursement of tuition and examination fees for OBC, SEBC, EWS, NT, and VJNT category students
Swami Vivekananda Youth Health Card will be launched for annual health check-ups for the youth
To preserve and promote state's heritage, a Fort Development Authority (FDA) will be established
'Senior Citizens First' policy will be adopted; Aadhaar-enabled service delivery will be implemented
Strict law will be enacted against forced and fraudulent conversions
Use of modern technologies like artificial intelligence (Al) and drones to reduce Human-Wildlife Conflict and prevent loss of life and destruction of property
Published 10 November 2024, 07:08 IST