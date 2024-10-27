Home
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | 'In politics, there's no place for sacrifice': Akhilesh says will contest polls alone if MVA keeps Samajwadi Party out

Yadav assured that the seats his party might contest will be the ones where the SP's organisation is strong and that it will make sure that this does not hurt the MVA's chances.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 27 October 2024, 05:18 IST

India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraAkhilesh YadavSamajwadi PartyMVAAssembly Elections 2024Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

