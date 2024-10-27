Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | 'In politics, there's no place for sacrifice': Akhilesh says will contest polls alone if MVA keeps Samajwadi Party out

<p>Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said that his party will go solo in the Maharashtra Assembly elections if the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) won't keep his party in their alliance.</p><p>Yadav assured that the seats his party might contest will be the ones where the SP's organisation is strong and that it will make sure that this does not hurt the MVA's chances.</p><p>A number of I.N.D.I.A. partners are miffed with the Congress over its seat-sharing arrangements in the upcoming assembly polls.</p><p>The CPI(ML)L and the RJD were also unhappy with the grand old party after each of them was offered 3-4 seats in the Jharkhand elections.</p> <p><em>More to follow...</em></p>