Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | 'Jhooton ka Sardar': Kharge throws jibe at Modi, says every guarantee PM has given has failed

<p>Mumbai: Describing Narendra Modi as "jhooton ka sardar", Congress President and Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said that every guarantee that the prime minister has given has failed in the last decade. </p><p>"I call Modi as 'jhooton ka sardar' (chief of lies)…he makes fun of us…and our guarantees…but all the guarantees that he has given in the last 11 years have failed," Kharge said addressing an inauguration rally of the Maha Vikas Aghadi at the Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai. </p><p>"Let us speak of the guarantee that Modi has given in 11 years and what guarantee the UPA government has fulfilled in 10 years," he said, speaking about the Manmohan Singh-led government at the Centre from 2004-14. </p><p>"Modi's guarantee is for Adani-Ambani," said Kharge. </p><p>Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray and NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar were present.</p><p>Earlier they launched the five guarantees of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (I.N.D.I.A.) opposition block in the run up to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly polls - a day after the BJP-led Maha Yuti (NDA) launched its 10 guarantees. </p><p>Kharge said that Modi has made several guarantees in the past, but the results are known. "Modi assured Rs 15 lakh in every bank account….has that happened?…he assured give two crore jobs…has that happened?…he assured to double MSP…has that happened?…he did note-bandi (demonetisation)…how did it help?…where is the bullet train," asked Kharge.</p>