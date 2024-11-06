Home
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | 'Jhooton ka Sardar': Kharge throws jibe at Modi, says every guarantee PM has given has failed

“I call Modi as ‘jhooton ka sardar’ (chief of lies)…he makes fun of us…and our guarantees…but all the guarantees that he has given in the last 11 years have failed,” Kharge said.
Mrityunjay Bose
Last Updated : 06 November 2024, 16:36 IST

Published 06 November 2024, 16:36 IST
