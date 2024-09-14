Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Nadda meets Shinde, Fadnavis on sidelines of Ganpati darshan

With the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections round the corner, BJP President and J P Nadda held a high-level review meeting on the road ahead and balancing act with the allies - Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

Nadda, who is the Union Health and Family Welfare Minister, was on a day-long visit to Mumbai, during which he visited several mandals and sought blessings of Lord Ganesh.

Nadda also visited the residence of Maharashtra Chief Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who calls the shots for BJP in the state.

Pawar, however, was not in Mumbai and was in Pune for his ongoing outreach programme.

Nadda presided over the core committee meeting of Maharashtra BJP in which Fadnavis, state BJP President Chandrashekar Bawankule, his Mumbai counterpart Ashish Shelar, former union minister Raosaheb Patil Danve, who is head of state election management committee.

Union Environment, Forests and Climate Change Minister Bhupendra Yadav, who is the election in-charge, and Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal were present.

On Friday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, who is election in-charge, visited Mumbai.

The visit of Nadda comes days after the visit of Union Home and Co-operation Minister and BJP’s chief strategist Amit Shah visited Mumbai and held a review meeting.

In the back to back meetings, the focus was mainly working out seat sharing arrangements with Shiv Sena and NCP and ensuring that things are smooth in Maha Yuti.

The state BJP leadership is not ready to concede below 150-170 seats.

The election to the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly is expected mid-November.