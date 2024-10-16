Home
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | No alliance, MNS will go solo in state polls, says Raj Thackeray

MNS will fight the assembly polls independently, he told reporters, asserting that they will contest more seats than any other party.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 16:39 IST

Published 16 October 2024, 16:39 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsRaj ThackerayMaharashtra Navnirman SenaMNSMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

