Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsmaharashtra

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Only 5 persons allowed during poll nomination submission to Returning Officer, police say

The police also prohibited political campaign through slogans, rally, procession, singing of songs and use of musical instruments during the submission of nomination form, the order mentioned.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 08:47 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 October 2024, 08:47 IST
India NewsMaharashtraElection CommissionMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us