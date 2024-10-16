Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Setback to MVA as Parner leaders switch from Sharad Pawar to Ajit camp

<p>Mumbai: In a major setback for the NCP <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sharad-pawar">Sharad Pawar</a> faction as well as the MVA bloc ahead of the assembly elections, key leaders in Parner in Ahilyanagar district (earlier Ahmednagar) including former Mayor Vijay Auti and Dhangar community leader Shivajirao joined the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ajit-pawar">Ajit Pawar</a>-led NCP in presence of the party president and Deputy Chief Minister in Mumbai. </p><p>Former District Council Vice President of Parner Assembly Constituency Sujit Jhavre, Kashinath Date, former Zilla Parishad member Madhavrao Lamkhede, former Mayor Vijay Sadashiv Auti, and Dhangar community leader Shivajirao Gujar have publicly joined the NCP along with their supporters. </p>