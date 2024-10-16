Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsmaharashtra

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Setback to MVA as Parner leaders switch from Sharad Pawar to Ajit camp

State Deputy CM Ajit Pawar was present at the ceremony where leaders including a former Zilla Parishad member and former Mayor Vijay Sadashiv Auti joined his party.
Mrityunjay Bose
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 11:28 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 October 2024, 11:28 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraNCPSharad PawarNCP (SP)Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us