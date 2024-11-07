Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2024: Hoteliers launch 'Pledge to Vote' campaign

HRAWI has also urged members to leverage their digital platforms for social media engagement. By posting regular updates, alerts, and reminders, the association hopes to spread the message of responsible citizenship to a wider audience.

"As HRAWI celebrates its 74th anniversary, we recognize the significant role our industry plays in promoting civic engagement. The hotel and restaurant industry connects with people across Maharashtra like no other, positioning us uniquely to inspire and influence. Through this campaign, we aim to reach out to the patrons of all the hotels and restaurants in Maharashtra and amplify the voice of democracy," said Jimmy Shaw, President, HRAWI.

“The Pledge to Vote campaign is more than an initiative; it is a movement that reinforces the pivotal role our industry plays in upholding the pillars of democracy. Through active participation and civic duty encouragement, we contribute to shaping the direction of our country,” added Shaw.