Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2024: How BJP fared in 2019 state elections

In the 2019 assembly polls, the BJP and Shiv Sena agreed on a seat-sharing formula of 164-124. The BJP fielded 150 candidates, while 14 seats were allocated to other constituents of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The BJP had won 103 seats while alliance partner Sena had secured a clear mandate on 56 seats. Together, the saffron alliance's final tally stood at 159.

The opposition tally stood at 100 with the Congress winning 46 out of 147 seats it contested and NCP bagging 54 of the 121 seats it contested