Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2024: Modi says Congress is finished, but mentions the party 50-60 times in speech, says Nana Patole

Patole further added that while Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi fights to protect democracy and the Constitution, mocking him is an insult to the Constitution.
Mrityunjay Bose
Last Updated : 09 November 2024, 01:54 IST

Comments

“The BJP has consistently disrespected Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and the Constitution. It is BJP that has labeled those defending democracy and the Constitution as Naxalites,” he said.

Responding to Modi's accusation that Congress divided castes within the OBCs and did not give them reservation, Patole reminded that it was the BJP who fiercely opposed the Mandal Commission that granted reservations to OBCs. 

“The public knows it was the BJP that removed political reservations for OBCs. In Maharashtra, the BJP has sowed discord among Marathas, OBCs, Dhangars, Adivasis, and Halbas under the pretext of reservation. The BJP is also responsible for doing away with reservations in jobs by selling off public companies,” he said. 

“Without conducting UPSC exams, the Modi government has appointed RSS-affiliated youths directly to Joint Secretary positions, depriving SC, ST, and OBC communities of their reservation benefits. Just two days ago, a BJP leader in Wani, Yavatmal, made extremely offensive remarks about the Kunbi community, with many BJP leaders present but not intervening. Modi's expressed sympathy for the OBC community is nothing more than fake affection,” said Patole. 

“With slogans like 'Batenge to Katenge,' the BJP aims to incite religious conflicts in Maharashtra. Considering the BJP's stance on Dalits, Adivasis, and minorities, one wonders if BJP even considers these communities as citizens of the country. Modi's accusation that Congress no longer stands as a national party and relies on support from other parties in each state is childish and ridiculous. Modi's government itself relies on support from Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar,” he said.

“To form a government in Maharashtra, they split Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena and Sharad Pawar's NCP and relied on them as crutches to form the government—does the Prime Minister not know this?,” he added.

Published 09 November 2024, 01:54 IST
