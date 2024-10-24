Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2024: Quota turmoil deepens caste fault lines in Marathwada

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is the divisional headquarters of Marathwada region, which has eight districts - Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (earlier known as Aurangabad), Beed, Hingoli, Jalna, Latur, Nanded, Dharashiv (earlier known as Osmanabad), and Parbhani.

The Ambad tehsil in Jalna has seen several agitations over the past 14 months.

From the Antarwali Sarathi, Maratha reservation campaigner Manoj Jarange-Patil is conducting the agitation for the last 14 months which include seven hunger strikes.

Just around six kms away is Wadigodri, the place where OBC Sangharsh Sena founder Laxman Hake undertook parallel counter agitations in the past three months.